News outlets preach caution as vote count slows down

Associated Press by Associated Press

For weeks, media outlets warned Americans that they would need to be patient waiting for results on election night. That’s one prediction that turned out to be true.

The pace of results provided a rollercoaster experience for supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden as the polls closed, hardly a balm for a stressed populace.

As 11 p.m. Eastern time approached, commentators on both ABC and CNN were batting around the possibility of what would happen if both candidates tied in the electoral college. CNN’s Jake Tapper urged, “Everybody needs to take a deep breath.” Colleague Dana Bash answered, “Which is hard … it could take awhile.”

