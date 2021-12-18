News 3 Now’s ‘Sending Hope to the South’ fundraiser surpasses $50K goal

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — We asked, and you answered in a big way!

Thanks to more than 600 generous News 3 Now viewers and sponsors, our virtual “Sending Hope to the South” telethon with the American Red Cross has surpassed its $50,000 goal. As of 6:30 p.m., the total raised sat at just under $60,000 and climbing.

That money will help those affected by the recent deadly tornadoes in Kentucky and other hard-hit areas.

While the goal has been reached, you can still donate to help those in need by clicking here.

Thank you to all who donated and shared the campaign on social media!

