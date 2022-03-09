News 3 Now’s First Warn Weather team again certified as Madison’s most accurate

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The News 3 Now First Warn Weather team has been certified as the most accurate in Madison by WeatheRate for the second year in a row.

The certification comes from the only independent weather verification company in the country. The designation as most accurate is made by reviewing weather forecasts and checking accuracy in high and low temperatures, sky cover, precipitation, snow accumulation, wind, and fog. Accuracy in predicting severe weather events and the timing of precipitation is also factored into the rating.

“This is a great honor, and truly a team effort. Dana Fulton, Chris Reece, Julian Seawright, Austin Kopnitsky and I believe that the most important part of our job is to make sure we have the most accurate weather forecast possible,” Chief Meteorologist Gary Cannalte said. “The WeatheRate seal confirms that hard work is paying off for our viewers.”

WeatheRate compared the data from every station in Madison over the last year, and their data found News 3 Now’s forecasts to be the most accurate.

“We get a little bit of everything here in Wisconsin — from snow and ice to thunderstorms and tornadoes. That’s why it’s so important to have a team our viewers can trust to get it right when safety is on the line,” News 3 Now News Director Sarah Gray said. “We’re proud of the hard work our team puts in each and every day to bring people in Southern Wisconsin the most accurate weather information.”

“With Weather, especially in Wisconsin, nothing is more important to our viewers than getting it right,” Morgan Murphy Media Vice President and WISC-TV General Manager Lyle Banks said. “Congratulations to Gary, Dana, Austin, Chris, and Julian for being recognized for their forecasting excellence!”

In addition to every newscast from News 3 Now, you can also find the First Warn Weather team’s latest forecasts updated several times a day here on Channel3000.com, Channel3000+ streaming apps, the First Warn Weather app, as well as several radio stations in southern Wisconsin, including WGLR, WPVL, WCLO-AM, WJVL-FM, and WMGN-FM.

You can get the latest forecast delivered straight to your e-mail inbox every morning by signing up for our daily weather forecast newsletter.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.