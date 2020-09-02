News 3 Now’s Chris Stanford sits down with UW System Interim President, former governor Tommy Thompson

MADISON, Wis. — It’s the first day of classes for UW schools throughout the state.

News 3 Now’s Chris Stanford sat down with UW System Interim President and former Gov. Tommy Thompson on Tuesday to discuss his plans for the UW System amid COVID-19.

Across the state, 170,000 students at 13 universities can now come back to campus. They’ll have to be masked up and socially distant of course. It’s exactly what the new man in charge wanted.

Testing for COVID-19 started on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus about a month ago. Since then, 168 students and five employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. The school posts updated testing information online every day.

UW-Madison expects to test 6,000 students a week.

While Thompson has shared plans for how the UW System will handle students’ health and safety in the midst of a pandemic, he has yet to share insights on what would prompt UW schools to close down.

“I haven’t even opened up! Why would I even consider closing down? We think we have one of the lowest incident right now of testing positive of students on any campus,” Thompson said. “The success is going to be continuing to operate through Thanksgiving.”

After a month-and-a-half on the job, Thompson made waves, releasing a budget he calls big, bold and aggressive. It includes an extra $95 million in state aid.

Part would pay in-state tuition for students whose families make $60,000 or less. It would also expand online courses, forgive teachers’ student loans, and more.

Thompson is also asking for the power to borrow up to $1 billion to cover pandemic losses. He wants another $1.2 billion for building renovations.

“If you look back at my record, you better believe I’m a conservative, you better believed I saved taxpayers billions of dollars. And I would do it again. And watch what I do here at UW,” Thompson said. “I’m going to save millions. but at the same time I’m not going to apologize for asking for more money to make this university even better.”

With the combination of opening campus during a pandemic and financial uncertainty, there may be more at stake now for the UW System than ever before.

“I love the fact that life has come back to the UW System, that life is back on the UW-Madison campus. It’s great to see the students come back. And you know what? What I’m seeing on campus, students are wearing their masks, riding their bikes, walking the streets, walking alone, and they still have their masks on,” Thompson said. “It tells me the messaging about taking care of yourself is getting out there. I’m really happy with what I see. I’m happy the students are coming back.”

The full interview with Thompson is available below.

