News 3 Now staff’s advice to Class of 2020

ERIC FRANKE, ANCHOR 1) Be grateful for everything you have, and grateful for every person who helped you get there. Always remember how they helped and spend time with those people before they are gone. 2) Never forget the people who say you CAN’T. Remember who they are and thank them later when you accomplish your goals for providing you with motivation to prove them wrong. 3) Pick what you love to do, no matter how little it pays. You’ll never regret doing what makes you happy.