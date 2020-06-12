News 3 Now staff’s advice to Class of 2020
MADISON, Wis. — From prom to graduation ceremonies and parties, the coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of milestones for this year’s graduating seniors.
Get a look at a few throwback pictures from News 3 Now staff and an offer of advice to the Class of 2020.
Send us your high school senior’s photo to be part of a special gallery: Born to make history: Celebrating the class of 2020
