MADISON, Wis. — Since Wisconsinites are asked to stay home during the governor’s Safer at Home order, News 3 Now will be bringing Easter Mass to you on Sunday.

News 3 Now will be airing a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The mass will be celebrated by Bishop Donald Hying, the bishop of the Diocese of Madison.

