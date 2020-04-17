Newly created DANG! program provides $15,000 grant for working artists in Dane County

The program aims to offset costs, lost revenue during pandemic

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Photo by Sharon Vanorny Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has created a new grant program that aims to support area artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made the announcement Friday.

The newly created DANG! program, which is short for Dane Arts Need Grant, will give artists $15,000 to immediately help offset costs and lost revenue.

“Dane County is committed to supporting our community during this difficult time, and we are excited to announce this grant program to help our local artists make ends meet and continue their craft,” said Parisi.

The program financially support musicians, dancers, actors, producers, poets, writers, visual artists, performers and any working artist in Dane County.

The release said people can apply for the grant in order to afford products “that will help them develop an online presence to promote their art form or present a forum through a live feed.”

The funds can also be used to purchase supplies and further develop the artists’ skills.

“When we experience adversity, we often seek the arts for comfort, joy and spiritual peace,” said Dane Arts Director Mark Fraire. “It is with great honor that the County Executive supports DANG! and understands how vital artists are to help us deal with the new realities we face today.

Those who apply must be a working artist who has been active for at least two years. A maximum of $250 can be distributed based on the artist’s request. The release said grants will be awarded until funding runs out.

To learn more about the grant program or apply, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments