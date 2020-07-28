New Wisconsin justice to be sworn in during ultramarathon

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Jill Karofsky says she will be sworn in while running an ultramarathon.

The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated conservative incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3. She’s due to be sworn in on Saturday.

She sent an email to supporters Tuesday saying she would like to invite everyone to a “big party” to celebrate her inauguration but the coronoavirus pandemic means people must social distance.

Instead, she says she will be sworn in while she’s running a 100-mile ultramarathon through south-central Wisconsin.

She says she will pause at the 35-mile marker for an outdoor ceremony.