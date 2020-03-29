A missing boy and a freezing swamp test tracker’s instincts

Associated Press by Associated Press

WIDNR

EDGERTON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden Austin Schumacher is being hailed for using old-school backwoods skills to rescue a boy lost in a freezing swamp.

The boy fled his middle school in Edgerton in November and quickly vanished into the marsh, triggering a massive search.

Alone, hungry and exhausted, Schumacher used his tracking skills to pick up the boy’s trail while the rest of the search team headed off in the wrong direction. He carried the boy for a mile piggyback to safety as darkness fell and a looming snowstorm finally struck.

