‘New Voter Project’ aims to register 1000 new youth voters in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. – Students from UW-Madison are teaming with non-profit group WISPIRG in an effort to register 1,000 new voters ahead of the fall election.

Titled the New Voters Project, the effort is aimed at registering 250,000 new voters nationwide.

“The New Voters Project’s goal is to register and get as many students to the polls as possible,” said Maia Mckeon, an International Studies student headed into her Junior year. “You can really see over the last few months the influence that young people have on turning people out to do things.”

Mckeon says much of the effort to register young voters is done online.

“We really utilized our ability to use technology super well, as well as our social media skills,” she said.

According to the Pew Research Center, 1 in 10 potential voters in the 2020 election will be part of “Generation Z”, or born after 1996. Volunteers from WISPIRG say their goal is to get those voters to the polls.

“Your vote is your voice,” said Katherine Ackley, who will be a Junior at UW-Madison in the fall. “When younger generations stay home and don’t vote, then politicians don’t have a reason to focus on our issues and focus on things that matter to us.”

New Voters Project is non-partisan, and Ackley and Mckeon say their goal is now to help young voters register to vote absentee. The deadline for absentee registration is August 6.

For more information on registering to vote and the New Voter Project, visit their website, here.

