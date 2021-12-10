New UWPD dashboard breaks down data behind police encounters

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Police Department has launched a new tool that provides greater transparency on data behind department arrests, calls for services, uses of force and more.

The UWPD Equity Dashboard launched Thursday. The tool allows users to filter through varying police encounter types by year, quarter, and demographic information like race, age, gender and more.

“We’ve worked very hard alongside our UWPD Police Advisory Council and other community members over the past 18 months to find ways to further build trust and create opportunities for more engagement,” UWPD Chief Kristen Roman said. “We acknowledge we have a long road ahead in our efforts in promoting change —but we believe the UWPD Equity Dashboard is a significant step forward in deepening collaboration, inspiring partnership, and continuing important conversations about policing.”

Information about how complaints were filed, how they were resolved and other detailed information is also available on the dashboard. Only data from 2021 cases were available at launch.

The dashboard is paired with general information about UWPD’s department policies, staff demographics, department programs and more.

“I commend UWPD’s efforts to continue promoting transparency and building community trust by demonstrating its practical commitment to equity,” UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “The Equity Dashboard is another example of the power of collaboration and partnership, and I am confident it will bring great value to the entire UW-Madison community.”

