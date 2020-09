New study to protect frontline workers

Site staff

A new study through the UW School of Medicine and Public Health is looking at new ways to protect frontline workers from the pandemic. Dr. Nasia Safdar, Medical Director of Infection Control at UW Health, joins Live at Four to share more information about the new study.

