New study projects statewide COVID-19 deaths will peak in late April, ICU beds may be overrun

SEATTLE — A new study predicts that Wisconsin still has nearly a month to go until the state reaches its peak for the number of COVID-19 deaths per day.

The study, which was published Thursday, was conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. The numbers in the study take into consideration Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which emphasizes the importance of social distancing.

According to the study, statewide deaths per day will peak at 37 on April 25. The study also details that with current social distancing practices in place, over 1,300 people could die from the coronavirus through Aug. 4.

The study projects that Wisconsin’s hospitals may reach their peak use of medical resources a day later. There are 5,364 available hospital beds in Wisconsin, and just over 3,750 of them will be needed when the state reaches it’s peak use of medical resources, according to the study.

While that means there likely won’t be a shortage of hospital beds, it’s a different story for intensive care unit beds. The study reports that there are 172 ICU beds available statewide. According to the study, Wisconsin could need as many as 562 ICU beds at peak resource use, which means there would be a shortage of 390 beds throughout the state.

