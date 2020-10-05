New restaurant to move into former Charlie’s On Main location

Good Co. plans to open around the holidays.

Chef Dave Heide’s spot Charlie’s on Main in Oregon closed over the weekend, and two experienced Madisonians in the restaurant community are taking over the space.

Patrick Sweeney and Matthew Stebbins, owners of Brothers Three Bar & Grill, are planning to open Good Co. in the former Charlie’s space. Sweeney is also a co-owner of Lucille and Merchant and the CEO of Rule No. One Hospitality Inc.

Heide says in a Facebook post, the duo will take over the space and redesign the restaurant.

“We will miss you, but could not be happier that someone will be taking it over and keeping some of our amazing and wonderful staff,” Heide says.

In a Facebook post, Good Co. says they plan to open up a section of a wall, the kitchen and front windows. They’re aiming to transform the space into something more open and communal. They are hoping to open around the holidays.

“We’re looking forward to sharing these offerings and spaces with you, with a keen focus on friendship & neighbors,” a Facebook post says. “We want to offer a respite from the daily grind, and the respect to appreciate each other for our likenesses & differences.”

We’ll be opening up a section of wall, and the bar will unite both dining rooms. The kitchen and front windows will be opened as well. Open, airy, refreshing, communal… Posted by Good Co. Oregon on Sunday, October 4, 2020

