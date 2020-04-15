New restaurant expected to open on Madison’s south side in May

Liberty Station will be serving up BBQ

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Exterior of Liberty Station's Madison location Photo courtesy of Liberty Station

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse is planning to open its doors in May 2020 at 2161 Rimrock Road, next to Home 2 Suites.

Liberty Station has two other locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, but it will be the first in Midwest, according to a release.

Keeler Hospitality Group and North Central Group, which owns Home 2 Suites, developed the concept of the restaurant. Liberty Station serves BBQ, along with burgers, sandwiches, salads and seafood.

“We are excited to bring the dining enthusiasts of Madison a concept that has been so well received in Scottsdale,” says Paul Keeler, owner and founder of Keeler Hospitality Group. “We think Liberty Station will be right at home in the Midwest.”

A spokesperson says regardless of what happens with COVID-19, the restaurant plans to abide by the laws in effect and open, even if that means takeout only. Currently under the Safer at Home order, all restaurants are not allowed to have dine-in service, but takeout and carryout is available.

Liberty Station uses a 1,000 gallon custom-made offset smoker using woods like oak and pecan. The slow roasted pork bucatini was featured on Food Network’s “Eat, Sleep, BBQ.”

The restaurant will have 20 craft beers, wines by the glass, bottled wine and craft cocktails. It will be open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments