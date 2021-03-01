New report says Wisconsin consumers are “getting what they pay for”

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection says consumers are being treated fairly by businesses in a report released Monday.

The Weights and Measures Bureau conducted 252,782 investigations statewide in 2020 to determine that commerce is being accurately conducted.

Richelle Miller, the Weights and Measures Bureau Director, said that with the tests, “We’re assessing whether the scales and the meters and the packages and the prices are all accurate for commerce.”

In the report, they determined that in 98% of their tests, prices at the register were accurate or in the customers favor.

The release for the report also said that “Wisconsin gas pumps continued to provide the correct amount of fuel, or even over-deliver, in nearly 100% of our tests in 2020.”

This data was released on Monday during national weights and measures week, meant to recognize the investigators hard work all year.

If consumers do have a complaint about a Wisconsin business they can be submitted at the DATCP website.

