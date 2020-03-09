New proposal would bring rainbow murals to Madison

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– A pop of color could be on its way to Downtown Madison roadways with a proposal to design and paint LGBTQ+ inclusive rainbow murals.

The proposal includes five murals, including one between two pedestrian-only crosswalks at the top of State Street and four placed along the Capitol City Trail near Lake Monona.

A proposal to paint rainbow murals in Downtown Madison is in the works right now. Here is a mock-up of what one of those murals might look like at the top of State St. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/MbTinEHnud — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) March 9, 2020



The project would cost about $50,000, which would be funded by private donors.

Alder Lindsey Lemmer, a sponsor for the proposal, said the murals will send a positive message to those living in the community and those who visit Madison.

“It shows that we celebrate everyone in our community, and I think it’s an important message to send to youth in our community and beyond that they are welcomed and appreciated,” Lemmer said.

Outreach, an LGBT community center, had a strong hand in helping organize this project.

“It would be an incredible show of support and very impactful for the city and community at large, to really show that we are a welcoming and inclusive city,” Tyson Vitale, an Outreach board member, said.

If approved, organizers hope the murals can be installed by June, in time for Pride month celebrations and other outdoor activities.

Organizers said a lot of thought went into the process, including researching sustainable materials that would last between five and eight years.

The Madison Finance Committee will take up this resolution proposal at a meeting on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments