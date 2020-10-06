New pop-up shop focused on artists opens on Madison’s west side

Kylee's Gift Cottage will be open weekly through Dec. 28.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Photo by Colin Murray

To help artists in southern Wisconsin who have lost revenue due to COVID-19, a new pop-up shop is opening up this season.

Kylee’s Gift Cottage opened Oct. 2 with items from more than 20 permanent, local artists and 15 visiting artists, according to a release. The temporary shop hopes to sell local art, supporting those who have not been able to display and sell their wares because of the pandemic.

Kylee’s Gift Cottage will have woodworking, jewelry, fiber, mixed media framed art, candles, soap and photography for sale. They’re hoping to provide the experience of a pre-pandemic art show, giving Madisonians a place to shop for gifts and home decor for the holidays. Each week up to three artists will rotate in the store so you can find new things on a week-to-week basis.

The shop will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Kylee’s Gift Cottage is temporary and will close Dec. 28.

