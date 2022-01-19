New mural highlighting food insecurity triples goal, raises $75,000 for food-insecure families

Little John's has now raised $3.5 million of the $4 million needed to break ground on new pay-what-you-can restaurant

by Christina Lorey

Courtesy: Little John's

MADISON, Wis.– Walking along State Street, you might’ve noticed the façade of the Overture Center slowly evolving over the past month. From the outside, Madison’s newest artwork looks like a mural. But, like any good piece of art, it has a deeper meaning.

10% of families living in Dane County are food insecure: meaning they’re unsure where they’ll get their next meal. The pre-pandemic problem has ballooned since March 2020, stretching local food pantries to capacity.

The mural inside the windows of the Overture is meant to highlight that, also doubling as a fundraiser for the forthcoming Little John’s ‘pay-what-you-can’ restaurant.

Each tile represents a $5 donation to Little John’s, which is enough to feed a family of four. The goal was to raise $25,000. The project ended up raising $75,000.

Owner/Chef Dave Heide’s family used to be among the food insecure, as he was ‘coming up’ in the culinary world.

“We opened our first restaurant in 2007. And then 2009 was the whole recession,” Heide remembered. “Thankfully we had the restaurant. We were definitely eating the majority of our food from leftovers and food that was not going to be okay later on.”

“A lot of people, when they think of food insecurity, they picture someone homeless,” he added. “The reality is, that’s not what food insecurity is. It’s your kid’s best friend at school. It’s your neighbor. Sometimes, it’s you.”

Once complete, Little John’s will be able to provide 40,000 meals a week for Dane County families facing food insecurity.

“The thing I’ve learned the most from it,” said Heide, referencing the mural, “is that you never know who’s struggling.”

Heide expects to break ground on Little John’s restaurant site, currently an empty warehouse off Verona Road, this summer. So far, he’s raised $3.5 million of his $6 million capital campaign. Heide needs to raise $4 million to start building.

