New Mexico man sentenced for traveling to Wisconsin to have sex with person he believed to be underage girl

by Logan Reigstad

File photo

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A New Mexico man was sentenced Tuesday for traveling to Wisconsin last year in order to have sex with someone he believed to be an underage girl, the justice department said.

Judge James Peterson sentenced 33-year-old Matthew Engelhardt to four years and three months in prison for going to Janesville in late June 2021 “with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct” with who he thought was a teenage girl but who was really an undercover officer, according to a news release.

Officials said Engelhardt began talking to the undercover officer, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, in April 2019. At the time, Engelhardt reportedly asked the girl to be his girlfriend.

The two talked on and off for two more years until, in April 2021, Engelhardt said he would be visiting Wisconsin in June of that year to see his sister. The two then made plans to meet at a store in Janesville on June 30 to have sex in the bathroom, the release said.

Officers arrested Engelhardt when he left a motel to head to the store.

