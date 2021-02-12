New men’s sober living home opens on Madison’s east side

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, WI. – Tellurian has opened a new men’s sober living home to help address a shortage of sober living homes for men in the Dane County Area.

The facility, called Jeremy’s Place, was named in honor of Jeremy Likwarz who lost his battle with mental health and substance use disorder in 2018, according to a Tellurian press release.

The release states, “Jeremy’s Mother, Patti Likwarz, has been a driving force behind Speak Up for Jeremy, an organization she founded with a mission to help families tell their stories, educate the public, support other families that may be struggling with addiction, and help end the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction.”

Likwarz and Tellurian CEO Kevin Florek worked together to create the plans for Jeremy’s Place.

“Our community has been extremely short on sober living opportunities,” Florek said in the press release. “Especially at a time when our country is seeing addiction rates skyrocket, we are extremely excited and proud to be able to open Jeremy’s Place in Dane County! We are so grateful to Patti for her enthusiasm and bravery with this project, as she has helped build this program that will help so many men for years to come.”

Likwarz said her son was known for helping others even as he struggled with his own mental health and addiction. She said she knew she had to do something to offer hope to others, as her son would have done.

“Substance use disorder is a family disease, it affects everyone in the family. This project has been very emotional for me,” Likwarz said in the release. “But this house will help men get the chance to start life over. A program like this one would have been a huge help to my son and our family.”

Residents of Jeremy’s Place have access to a sober living environment and other Tellurian services to increase the liklihood of continued sobriety.

“We know that for most people with substance use disorder, a 30-day treatment program is just not enough,” Florek said. “When people return to their old environments after just 30 days, often there are still triggers that bring up negative habits. The more time in a sober living environment, the better the chances for long-term sobriety.”

Men who have successfully completed a 30-day treatment program are eligible and invited to apply for enrollment in Jeremy’s Place.

