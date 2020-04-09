New Madison-made brew curses coronavirus

Ale Asylum is bringing a unexpected new beer to its 2020 release calendar.

The FVCK COVID Pilsner was launched Monday when Ale Asylum “explicitly” featured the beer in a virtual brewery tour on Facebook life.

Ale Asylum Co-Founder Otto Dilba came up with the idea for the new beer.

“Never in my lifetime would I expect to witness something of this nature, but to also experience the sheer totality of each and every way this affects our staff, our community, and my family,” Dilba says. “The name may not be subtle, but it succinctly captures exactly how we (all of us) feel about this moment.”

Dilba plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the beer to organizations with a focus on those working at area hospitals and those without employment in the hospitality industry.

The beer will be available in six-packs and will be distributed throughout Wisconsin starting April 13. It will also be available at the brewery through contact-free online ordering and curbside pickup starting Friday and Saturday.

