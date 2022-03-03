New library series focuses on Black youth

by McKenna Alexander

MADISON – Black History Month is now over, but the work to recognize Black voices in our community is never-ending.

The Madison Public Library is hosting a new “Healing Labs: All-in Conversations” series. The goal is to create a safe space for Black teens and their parents to explore what self-determination and self-worth means to them. Families will have the chance to look at histories of resiliency through in-person, virtual and hybrid gatherings. The goal is for them to, together, process ways to move forward in today’s society.

Organizers said a lot of communication was lost during the pandemic these past couple of years, so they hope this space can help.

“We know that connection is something they really missed out on,” said Abby Ryan, the community engagement librarian for Sequoya Library. “So we would like to inspire them the way folks and mentors have inspired us.”

Students in grades 8-12 are eligible to enroll in the series, which runs until Juneteenth. If you’d like to take part, click or tap here.

