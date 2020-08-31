New law implements measures reducing use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Madison Fire Department switches to PFAS-free firefighting foam in December 2019

MADISON, Wis. — Starting Sept. 1 when 2019 Wisconsin Act 101 goes into effect, PFAS-containing firefighting foam will be limited, a release said.

According to the release, the new law codified in Wisconsin Statutes section 299.48, implements measures that will reduce the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam into the environment. The law supports efforts by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and fire departments to protect Wisconsin residents and the firefighting community.

A group of chemicals known as PFAS, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been used in producst since the 1950s. The release said PFAS do not occur naturally, but are widespread. They are found in wildlife and fish and can stay in the human body for years.

The Madison Fire Department replaced its firefighting foam with foams that have shown to be PFAS-free, becoming the first major city in the state to make the change, in December 2019.

The new law states that the use of PFAS-containing foams are prohibited with two exceptions: use in emergency firefighting operations or testing in an appropriately equipped facility.

PFAS-containing foams will be prohibited during training. When used for testing purposes, facilities need to have containment, treatment and disposal or storage measures that do not lead to discharges into the environment.

The release said if PFAS-containing foam is used in an emergency, fire departments must contact the DNR as soon as possible. When testing, the DNR also needs to be notified if there is any discharge into the environment.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.