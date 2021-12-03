New indoor entertainment venues planned near Summerfest grounds

by Logan Reigstad

One of two proposed entertainment venues to be built near the Summerfest grounds. Courtesy: FPC Live

MILWAUKEE — Madison-based concert promoter FPC Live is one of multiple groups behind a proposal to bring two new entertainment venues to downtown Milwaukee.

In a news release, the company said the two venues, which will have “scalable capacities of up to 800 and 4,000,” will be built on a surface lot adjacent to Henry Maier Festival Park, home to the annual Summerfest music festival.

The land is owned by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and will be leased to Marquee Ventures, which is developing the project. FPC Live will then lease and operate the venues.

FPC Live said the venues will host events and concerts year-round and “will further crystalize the Third Ward as a live music and entertainment hub for the region.”

Construction on the two venues is tentatively set to begin nearly next year.

