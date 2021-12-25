New home for the holidays: Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co. gives gift of a lifetime to employee

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County family got the gift of a lifetime this Christmas: a home worth half a million dollars.

The grand holiday gesture was put together by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County in less than two weeks for longtime employee Duane Malone.

When Malone saw the home for the first time, it brought him to tears.

“I was trying to hold back because I’ve seen this happen over and over to people, you know, but I guess when it happens, when it hits home, it’s different,” he said.

CEO Michael Johnson said when people learned who the home was for, the donations just kept pouring in.

“He works too much,” Johnson said. “I mean, here’s a guy that’s 53 years old, works 11, 12 hours a day. He is just one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met.”

The hard-working father and husband loves bringing joy to others.

“My mom had a lot of kids and that’s what we always did help other people out: do this, do that, and I didn’t have time for myself so I guess it just grew on me from that point on,” he said.

Malone’s wife Tina was proud to see her husband’s efforts appreciated.

“He put in all the time, all the effort, even on holidays or birthdays, sometimes he couldn’t be there and I see why, you know, and he helped so many people,” she said.

Their son DJ is ready to move in.

“He ran upstairs and he found his room and so he knew which one was his and he’s ready to sleep in it today,” Tina Malone said.

As for what the family is most looking forward to about their new home, that’s still up for debate.

“Cooking, I can’t wait to test out the kitchen,” Tina Malone said.

“I really don’t want her to mess the stove up and none of that stuff,” her husband joked as she laughed. “I really don’t want to do no cooking in this house until like (the) end of January. I still want it to stay like this at least for another month.”

In keeping with the holiday spirit, since the home was move-in ready, the family plans to donate all of their old furniture to charity.

