New harbor seal arrives at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. — Sammye, a one-year-old female harbor seal, arrived to Henry Vilas Zoo in August.

According to a release, Sammye came from the Alaska Zoo and completed all of her health checks. She will be joining the two male harbor seals at the zoo. She was named after the founder of the Alaska Zoo, Sammye Seawell, who died last year.

“A huge thank you goes out to our staff for taking care of Sammye and keeping her healthy. It’s through the community’s continued support that we are able to welcome new animals and further our education and conservation efforts at the Henry Vilas Zoo,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

Sammye was brought to the zoo using funds raised during Giving Tuesday last year. The zoo brought six new flamingos, a camel, a bison and birds using Giving Tuesday funds. Giving Tuesday will be on Dec. 1.

“Sammye is a great addition,” said Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz. “She is very curious and loves to explore. She will be easy for guests to identify right now because she is so much smaller than the two male seals, Sparky and Piper. Sammye is going to be a great animal ambassador for marine mammals.”

