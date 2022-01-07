New grant to provide funding for youth firefighter training programs

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Local fire departments and state safety officials announced Friday a new grant initiative that will help fund youth firefighter training programs.

The program will provide fire departments, technical colleges, and school districts with grants of up to $25,000 to develop or expand training programs for high school juniors or seniors. Applications are already open and are due Feb. 14.

Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim said the program will help with recruiting new firefighters as departments struggle with staffing, especially in volunteer-based departments.

“We are excited about this grant program, and we are pleased to be able to support fire service recruitment,” DSPS Secretary Crim said. “We hear from departments throughout the state that it is increasingly difficult to staff their departments with adequate levels of volunteers who are adequately trained and able to respond to calls when they come in. That puts communities—and the fire fighters themselves—at risk.”

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Garrison, who runs a youth firefighter training program with the Sun Prairie Area School District and Madison College, said the new program will also help give young students a chance to pursue career paths that rely on experiential learning.

“Once we had the program up and running, we discovered that we were reaching potential recruits that we had never reached before,” Garrison said. “It is bringing much-needed diversity to our ranks of career and volunteer firefighters.”

DSPS’ grant program has enough funding to award $50,000 this year and $50,000 next year to expand programs around the state. Applications and more information about the grants are available online.

