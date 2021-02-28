New grant helps Dane County businesses, nonprofits improve digital marketing

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– A new grant offers up to $2,000 for Dane County small businesses and nonprofits to bring their social media and digital marketing to the next level.

The Digital Dream Grant is designed to help organizations pay for anything that helps build their online and social presence.

Social Media Breakfast Madison Board President Josh Klemons said improving those two things help businesses and nonprofits thrive in our community.

“We wanted to find a way to support community businesses and nonprofits,” Klemons said. “This is a difficult time for so many in our community, and this grant is intended to enable people to try new marketing tactics or bolster what they are already doing.”



The Digital Dream Grant is funded by DreamBank Madison and awarded by Social Media Breakfast Madison.

Applications can be submitted here. The deadline is March 31.

