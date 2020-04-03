New Glarus woman arrested for OWI after head-on crash

MONTROSE, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a head-on crash on State Highway 69 and Gehin Road in Montrose Thursday at 3:41 p.m.

According to a release, Kristina M. Olson, 48, of New Glarus, was driving southbound in a gray Mazda when the car crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle head-on.

The northbound vehicle was operated by Gunilla E. Rubasch, 59, of Madison. Rubasch’s car rolled several time. Rubasch was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Olson was arrested for third offense operating while intoxicated, causing injury.

