New Glarus School District temporarily switches to virtual learning

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The New Glarus School District is temporarily switching to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to an increase of coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

Students will be learning virtually starting Oct. 19 until Oct. 30.

District officials said the switch was due to “internal metrics escalating this weekend,” in the post.

Delivery of meals for students will begin on Tuesday. More information about lunches will be sent to families in the district Monday morning.

