New Glarus retirement community treats residents to car parade

Tahleel Mohieldin

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — A retirement community in New Glarus treated it’s residents to a car parade on Saturday afternoon to bring family and friends together safely during Covid-19.

New Glarus Home staff brought the facility’s residents outside lining them up to view the procession of decorated vehicles making their way around the campus.

Parade participants were asked to maintain social distancing by staying in their cars as they prepared to enter the retirement community’s property.

Joe Crockroft said for him this experience was special because it was the first time he’d seen his father since March.

“It was good to see him, you know we haven’t been able to go in there and now that he’s in hospice we don’t know how long we’ll have with him,” he said. “That’s why we do this.”

Crockroft joined the parade driving a tractor with a trailer in tow carrying his family.

His son Wyatt said he was really surprised and happy to see his grandparents. Crockroft’s mother is also a resident at New Glarus Home.

He added that he was glad to not only be able to show support for his parents but everyone else–including staff–in the community as well.

