New exhibit opens at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A new exhibit on now on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

The museum’s director Steven Fleishman recently retired, so the new exhibit reflects and honors the museum’s collection under his leadership.

It will be open until March.

The museum reopened in August and has limited hours with special hours on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those who are immunocompromised.

