New elevator installed in Deforest church

by Stephen Cohn

DEFOREST, Wis. — A Deforest church is making sure it is accessible for everyone.

The Lord of Love Lutheran Church unveiled its new elevator and building renovations on Sunday.

Leaders at the church said they want to make sure that anyone wishing to attend a service is able to come.

The pastor also said the building is not just for members of their congregation, and hopes people from all around the area come visit the new renovations.

