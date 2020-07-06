New dog park to open next year in Dane County

Chris Stanford by Chris Stanford

iStock/Ivanov_Arkady Chow Chow - One of the oldest, most loyal and tony of dog breeds is also known to be prone to fleas because of its thick coat, which can lead to health problems. Other issues Chows are predisposed to are eye problems, cancer, diabetes and other diseases, according to iheartdogs.com. Puppies can run into the thousands of dollars, as well.

MADISON, Wis. — Construction is about to begin on a 40-acre fenced-in dark park in Dane County. Dane County Parks will begin construction this July at Anderson Farm County Park in the Town of Oregon, according to a news release. It will be the county’s third largest dog park.

The park will include two parking lots, an electric vehicle charging station, stormwater basins, restrooms, and limestone walking paths through restored prairie. A paved trail will also be constructed parallel to Union Road connecting the new dog park with the existing Arthur Sholts Memorial Woods and the adjacent neighborhood in the Village of Oregon.

“Anderson Farm County Park is a popular park in Dane County, and we are excited to add a dog park to this outdoor recreation destination,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

The new dog park is scheduled for completion sometime in 2021.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments