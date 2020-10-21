New DHS coronavirus dashboard displays data by race, ethnicity

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — A new data dashboard released Wednesday by the Department of Health Services displays COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by race and ethnicity. According to a news release, the new visualization helps illustrate some of the unequal health impacts of COVID-19 in communities throughout Wisconsin, particularly among people of color. The release said the dashboard is part of an ongoing effort to close health disparities throughout the state by promoting tools and resources centered on health equity.

Officials said data will be displayed in the dashboard when a person who tests positive for COVID-19 is asked to identify with a race category and with or without a Hispanic ethnicity. The dashboard will also provide insight into the health inequities that have been exacerbated by the virus.

You can learn more about health equity on DHS’ website.

