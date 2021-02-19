New Details: Man claims self defense in homicide at Wisconsin Dells hotel

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A man told police he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed a woman at a hotel in the Wisconsin Dells.

The woman was found dead inside a room at The Vue on Sunday.

According to court documents filed on Friday, a hotel employee called police around 11:30 a.m. requesting a welfare check on two guests after staff reported seeing a man passed out in the room and a woman on the bathroom floor.

Responding officers said Jeremy Lee Mondy, 34, of Janesville, eventually answered the door of the room. Officers explained to Mondy they were here to perform a welfare check at the request of hotel staff who reported seeing two people lying in the room.

Mondy said he was alright, but told police “she’s crazy” when asked about the woman, according to the criminal complaint in this case. Officers also said Mondy said “no” and appeared to have a “blank stare” when asked if the woman was alive.

Officers found the woman’s body on the bathroom floor of the hotel room.

During questioning, Mondy told police he and the woman checked into the hotel on Saturday. He also mentioned he lived with her for about a month in 2020.

Mondy said he was able to overpower the victim after they got into a fight over a gun in the bathroom. He said the gun accidentally went off causing the woman to fall to the floor, the complaint said.

He later changed his statement to say he purposefully pulled the trigger to defend himself, the complaint said. Mondy told police he left the hotel after the shooting and discarded the gun before returning to the room.



















Officers said Mondy appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants as they took him to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department for questioning. Mondy admitted to consuming several beers and alcoholic beverages while at the hotel.

Mondy faces multiple charges, including 1st degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier. He is expected to make an initial court appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.

He was taken into custody on Sunday, but formal charges were not filed until Friday. Mondy also faces domestic abuse charges for a case out of Rock County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is helping investigate the case.

The woman’s identify has not been released at this time. Her family is requesting privacy at this time.