New coronavirus deaths remain low as 5.6% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — While the number of new coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin remains low, new confirmed cases continue to roll in.

Combined data from county health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show that there 33,319 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. At least 810 people have died from complications due to the coroanvirus, which is two more deaths than Tuesday afternoon.

Of the more than 10,000 tests completed in the past 24 hours, 598, or 5.6% of all tests, came back positive Wednesday.

Statewide, there are 81 labs capable of processing coronavirus tests with a total testing capacity of 19,032 tests per day. DHS officials said 26 labs are preparing to begin processing tests in the future.

DHS officials said during a press briefing Tuesday that roughly half of the state’s positive cases have been confirmed since the end of May. Many of the state’s new cases have been confirmed among people ages 20-29. Just under a quarter of the state’s total confirmed cases are from people in that age range.

Despite the number of statewide confirmed cases doubling in just over a month, the majority patients have recovered from their infections. Just under 80% of people with confirmed cases, or 25,758 patients, have recovered, according to DHS stats.

The new numbers come just a day after Dane County health officials announced a new order making masks mandatory within enclosed places, which includes all businesses, health care settings, waiting in line and on public transportation. Dane County is the first county in Wisconsin to make masks mandatory.

Earlier on Wednesday the U.S. surpassed a grim milestone with more than 3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

