New ConnectRx Wisconsin system aims to address Black infant mortality rate disparities

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has one of the highest disparities in the country when it comes to birth outcomes — something a new initiative announced in Dane County hopes to change.

The Dane County Health Council along with the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness announced “ConnectRx Wisconsin” Thursday, a new care coordination system focused on reducing the Black infant mortality rate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The hope is the new system will lead to greater access to healthcare and other resources to help fill unmet needs like food, financial assistance, housing, employment and transportation — all with the goal of reducing the odds of low birthweight and a better chance at a baby’s survival. Wisconsin has one of the highest Black infant mortality rates in the United States, and it has been identified as the only state in the country where the life expectancy gap is growing between Black and white women.

ConnectRx was developed with tools from Epic Systems, including a screening system to identify the needs of patients. From there, a community-based workforce will work to connect patients with the local resources they need with a shared referral technology. The referral system then connects the women to the United Way of Dane County’s 211 services.

The system is the culmination of four years of research and development, stemming from a 2017 community health needs assessment survey.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.