New campaign promotes vaccination, mask-wearing to keep Wisconsin kids in the classroom

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers have launched a new multimedia campaign aimed at keeping kids healthy and in the classroom.

The Keeping Kids Safe and in School campaign is designed to raise awareness of good health safety practices ranging from proper mask-wearing to vaccination. It will also include tools for parents, guardians and community leaders to promote public health, according to a news release.

The campaign is an extension of the You Stop the Spread campaign launched in Wisconsin in September 2020.

“We talk a lot about staying safe and in school. Why is school so important? There’s many studies that show that school is a very, very important environment for children to continue to develop life skills that are going to be very important,” Dr. Jasmine Zapata, DHS’ chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for community health, said during a briefing Thursday afternoon. “It also helps them cope with some of the very things they’re facing now in this pandemic.”

Since the end of August, DHS said children have made up more than one-fifth of all new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

