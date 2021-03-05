New boutique to open at Hilldale

Waterlilly, originally from Lake Geneva, is opening its second location

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Hilldale prior to COVID-19

Lake Geneva’s Waterlily is coming to Madison starting Saturday as it opens its second location at Hilldale Shopping Center.

Waterlily specializes in women’s and children’s clothing with a focus on Lilly Pulitzer clothing. In addition to clothes, the boutique has accessories, jewelry and special items for kids.

“We are turning a corner economically, and health-wise, and I think we will see a big change in people’s agendas this year with more celebrating, more travel and that fits in with what we do,” Owner Leanne Sanders says. “We’re looking forward to meeting all the great people in Madison.”

Waterlilly started in Lake Geneva and is located at 235 Broad St. The Hilldale location is next to UNTUCKit and will be the second Waterlilly location. To celebrate the opening, Waterlilly will be a hosting a trunk show next weekend.





