State Street’s newest BIPOC business owners ask for your support as holiday shopping season begins

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– 158 million Americans are celebrating the start of the holiday shopping season this weekend, and locally, that means hundreds are heading to State Street.

Liz Vang is one of the newest vendors on the 400 block, opening the first-ever brick-and-mortar location of her business, ‘Ardorposh,’ in September as part of Downtown Madison’s new Pop-Up Initiative. The program gives BIPOC owners, like Vang, the chance to try in-person retail without the long-term commitment.

Prior to moving downtown, Vang had been selling women’s clothing, accessories, and shoes online in addition to occasional Dane County markets.

“I would love to someday have my own shop,” Vang said. “I would like to be in Sun Prairie someday, but that could change. The opportunity to vend on State Street is also great. I couldn’t pass up this chance.”

Ardorposh’s current lease runs through mid-February. After that, Vang is still planning for what comes next; in the meantime, the local entrepreneur’s encouraging anyone who might take her place in the pop-up program to follow their dreams, take things one step at a time, and stay positive.

“Everybody has a gift, and when you know what your gift is, you should use it,” she added. “I’m lucky to be here. The customers are great. Madison is great.”

Click here to learn more about Ardorposh.

Read more about Downtown Madison’s Pop-Up Initiative, which provides short-term leases for BIPOC small business owners, here.

