New bill would cover tech to help wheelchair-bound stand

Two legislators are preparing to introduce a bill that would ensure Medicaid covers technology designed to help people in wheelchairs stand up.

The measure from Republican Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt and Democratic Rep. Jimmy Anderson would classify power seat elevators and power standing components of power wheelchairs as complex rehabilitation technology covered under Medicaid.

Anderson is paralyzed from the chest down and uses a power wheelchair. He was injured in 2010 when a drunken driver ran into his family’s car in California. His parents and younger brother were killed in the crash.

Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiring about the bill’s prospects.

