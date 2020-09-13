Nepal landslide killed at least 11 people, 20 others remain missing

CNN by CNN

Residents and rescue workers search for bodies of landslides victims, following heavy rains in Bahrabise municipality of Sindhupalchok district, some 90 km northeast of Kathmandu on September 13, 2020. (Photo by NIROJ CHAOULAGAIN / AFP) (Photo by NIROJ CHAOULAGAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A landslide in Nepal on Sunday killed at least 11 people and 20 others are still missing, according to the government.

The landslide, caused by heavy rain in the Sindhupalchok District, also injured five people and destroyed 11 homes.

Monsoon rains in the region triggered severe flooding and landslides in Nepal, India and Bangladesh in August.

Located near the Nepal-China border, Sindhupalchok has been battered by landslides this year. There were 17 documented landslide incidents that have killed at least 55 people in 2020, the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal reports.

