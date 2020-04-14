Nelson Institute Virtual Earth Day Conference to include business workshop

Nelson Institute by Nelson Institute

The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council, Evolution Marketing LLC, and the Nelson Institute have partnered to host a four-part workshop on carbon management and business strategies during the virtual Nelson Institute Earth Day Conference on Monday, April 20, 2020. The workshop titled, Tactics and Tools for Carbon Strategy and Management, will include two prerecorded sessions available for viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. as well as two live sessions which will occur at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 20.

During this workshop, participants will learn why carbon is important, the key terms associated with carbon management, and gain a greater understanding of the tools and tactics businesses are using to manage, reduce, and offset their carbon footprints. Participants will also hear from industry pioneers leading on innovation and mitigation.

The prerecorded sessions will include Defining Carbon Jargon, which will feature students from the global sustainability class at Oconomowoc High School who will be presenting on the key terms and resources businesses need to know when beginning and advancing in their carbon journey. There will also be a prerecorded session titled Carbon Reduction and Management Tools featuring Kathy Kuntz, an energy and climate change specialist with the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change, Lisa Geason-Bauer the president of Evolution Marketing, and Jessy Servi Ortiz, the managing director of the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council. During this session the speakers will discuss how businesses can reduce their carbon footprint and the market tools available to support carbon tracking and overall sustainability programming.

In addition to the prerecorded sessions, there will also be two live sessions including Strategies to Address Carbon in your Business at 10 a.m., which will be led by Melissa Vernon, the director of client engagement for Natural Capital Partners, Kathy Kuntz the energy and climate change specialist for the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change, Lisa Geason-Bauer, the president of Evolution Marketing, and Jessy Servi Ortiz, the managing director of the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council. During this session the hosts will share an overview of the journey that a business goes on to measure and address carbon, unpack the business case for climate, dive into carbon offset strategies, and explore how to communicate a carbon strategy.

At 2 p.m. the second live session, Innovation and Climate Leadership by Business will begin, moderated by Lisa Geason-Bauer, the president of Evolution Marketing and Jessy Servi Ortiz, the managing director of the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council, with speakers Lucas Joppa, the chief sustainability officer for Microsoft and Dr. Fungmin (Eric) Liew, a senior scientist with LanzaTech Inc. During this session, the speakers will discuss how businesses are leading in actions to address climate and carbon concerns and how businesses can improve environmental performance and meet the expectations of the communities in which they operate and serve.

In addition to the Business Workshop sessions, there will also be a wide range of live sessions and prerecorded session available as a part of the virtual Nelson Institute Earth Day Conference, Earth Day@50: Aspiring for Sustainability, Striving for Justice, Crafting the Planet. To view the complete conference program and register, visit https://earthday.nelson.wisc.edu/.

