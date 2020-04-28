Nelson Institute virtual Earth Day Conference includes more than 3,000 participants from around the world

On April 20, 2020, the Nelson Institute celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by hosting a virtual, conference titled, Earth Day@50: Aspiring for Sustainability, Striving for Justice, Crafting the Planet. This conference included a mix of webinars, prerecorded sessions, and interactive discussions that were led by a wide range of speakers including scientists, business leaders, professors, and more. While the topic areas ranged from food justice to the connections between pandemics and planetary health, discussions throughout the day focused on leveraging the best aspects of the past environmental movements while incorporating an increased sense of social justice.

During the conference, which was open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Within the United states, 48 states were represented along with 60 counties throughout Wisconsin. While the webinars and sessions were only available to participants during the conference, the Nelson Institute is pleased to be able to share two webinars publically, with more to come soon.

Available now, the public is invited to watch Tia Nelson, the daughter of Nelson Institute namesake and Earth Day founder, Gaylord Nelson, as well as Adam Rome, author of The Genius of Earth Day: How a 1970 Teach-In Unexpectedly Made for the First Green Generation discuss how Earth Day has impacted our culture and what the success of this initiative can teach us as we address global climate change and growing environmental challenges. Nelson also shares the film, When the Earth Moves which launched on April 15.

Additionally, the Nelson Institute invites you to watch Jonathan Patz, the director of the Global Health Institute at UW-Madison discuss topics ranging from the increased transmission of vector-borne diseases and COVID-19 to transportation, pollution, and more. Overall, he explores the interdependencies between the health of the planet and the health of humans.

The Nelson Institute also invites you to explore additional Earth Day education tools and ways to get involved. Thanks to everyone who participated in this exciting anniversary celebration!

