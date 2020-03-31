Nelson Institute conference to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

Nelson Institute by Nelson Institute

Join the Nelson Institute in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day during the virtual, Nelson Institute Earth Day Conference on Monday, April 20, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Hosted by the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, which is named after Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson, this conference titled, Earth Day@50: Aspiring for Sustainability, Striving for Justice, Crafting the Planet will feature a wide range of speakers who will discuss how we can leverage the best aspects of the past environmental movements while incorporating an increased sense of social justice.

The morning will begin with a video presentation by Eduardo Brondizio, the co-chair for the Global Assessment of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services of the Inter-governmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), Lucas Joppa, the Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft, and Mariama White-Hammond a Pastor of Ecological Justice. Their session, titled, Imagining Our Collective Future: What Kind of World Do We Want To Craft? will discuss the importance of social justice, technology, and intentionality in crafting our shared future.

There will also be a live session focusing on the connection between human health and the health of the planet at 12 p.m. CST. We invite you to tune-in for this session to learn more about these challenges and the interdependencies between the health of the planet and the health of humans.

Later in the day, Tia Nelson, the daughter of Earth Day founder, Wisconsin Governor, United States Senator, and Nelson Institute namesake, Gaylord Nelson will virtually share how Earth Day has impacted our culture and what the success of this initiative can teach us as we address global climate change and growing environmental challenges.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view a number of pre-recorded breakout sessions throughout the day that will feature a range of topics related to environmental justice, wildlife, and more.

New this year, the Nelson Institute will also be hosting a conference within a conference, as the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council and Evolution Marketing lead a virtual workshop that will cover the why and how of developing a carbon strategy and tracking a business’ carbon footprint.

Join us for this exciting anniversary celebration as we work together to craft a future filled with hope, positivity, and intentionality.

For the complete conference program, visit https://earthday.nelson.wisc.edu/ in early April.

