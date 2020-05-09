Nellie M. Ermey

MONROE, Wis. — Age 82, of Juda, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.

Nellie was born on March 30, 1938 in Dixon, Illinois, the daughter of Galen Fredrick and Dorothy Marie (Kump) Sheely. She graduated from Mt. Morris Community High School. Nellie worked at Watts Publishing Company in Mt. Morris prior to her marriage to Dale E. Ermey on November 18, 1962. Dale and Nellie lived in Red Oak, IL before moving to Monroe in 1968. In 1973, the couple moved to a farmette in rural Juda. Nellie enjoyed taking care of the farm animals, gardening, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She and Dale looked forward to traveling to watershed meetings at various homes.

She is survived by five children, Alex Ermey of Juda, Andrew (Gayle) Ermey of Monroe, Aneasa (Victor) Bellrichard of Whitewater, Allen (Kristen) Ermey of Juda, Angela (Brent) Denhof of Howards Grove, WI; 19 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three siblings, Beverly Yount, Fred (Beverly) Sheely, Gary (Sandy) Sheely, all of the Mt. Morris area; ten nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale, on May 6, 2020; brother-in-law, Jerry Yount; and a nephew, Daniel Sheely.

