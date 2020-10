Neil Heinen honored with legislative citation

Site staff by Site staff

Former News 3 Now Editorial Director Neil Heinen retired last month but promised to make an appearance or two on the station every once in a while. He’s back for a special segment today with State Representative Lisa Subeck.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.