Neil Armin Russ, age 86, having lived a long, full life, crossed over on July 7th.

The oldest of four children, he learned to be responsible at an early age. He took loving care of his mother, Florence (nee Bendel), until her passing at age 93. Born in Madison on March 11th 1934, he graduated from East High School where he played defensive line. He met a lifelong friend, John Cloutier, who played for Central. John described Neil as a “fierce competitor”. As a young man he enlisted in the Navy to see the world, but when it was found out that he was 17, he was promptly unenlisted. He had stamina above the ordinary, completing the American Birkebeiner, a 34 mile cross country ski race, 12 times. He worked as a police officer & detective during his long career. He finished off his working life as a Court Security Officer, for the US Marshal Service, in the federal courthouse in Madison.

Neil always looked like” a million bucks” & naturally commanded respect. But he also was very respectful of others & and a true gentleman. He was good with his hands &, with a little help, built his log home for his bride, Sharon (nee Johnson) & a beloved hunting cabin with his son, John. Neil knew his way around the kitchen & was known for his fried chicken. Mornings at the hunting cabin were filled with the aroma of coffee. “Mountain moose nut or steamboat” he would ask? Referring to the coffee. Everyone knew it was the same thing but always brought on a chuckle. He delighted his daughter, Joette, as a young child with his morning “toni cakes”. He was kind & encouraging & supported daughter Martha’s love of horses. He was a true nature lover & avid musky, shed, morel, asparagus & deer hunter. Biking, photography & sharpshooting were also hobbies & skills he had. Neil could often be seen walking along his country road with Sharon & their smiling lab, Rocky, as well as other furry friends over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon, children Joette Lampe, John (Dorothy, who Neil thought was only “a little bossy”), Martha (Andrew, shooting buddy) Bauer, 6 grandchildren, Jason, Gavin, Blas (Callie) Lampe, Audra & Mia Bauer, and Jenny (Shawn) Hubert, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild, sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Joan, & Jean, & many other family members.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Bob, Sara & Nancy, & 2 brothers-in-law Warren J & Warren K.

A private service for immediate family was held at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City.

Feel free to share memories with family at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Judes or Agrace Hospice.

Many thanks to the excellent staff at Pine Villa & Kevin from Agrace for the loving care they provided. Sharon will never forget you.